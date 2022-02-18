This week, on a party-line vote, the Senate State Affairs Committee passed legislation modeled after a Texas bill regarding civil actions against doctors who perform abortions. It is a revision of a bill we had voted on in committee earlier in the Session. The previous bill had some drafting problems and was not ready for a committee hearing. This new, revised legislation, Senate Bill 1309 (S1309), added needed fixes that made it a better bill. It creates an avenue for family members of a female that received an abortion to sue the abortion doctor. The idea of this legislation is to create an environment in Idaho where no abortion doctors will want to perform abortions in our State. It will stop approximately 1,500 abortions performed in Idaho annually and save the lives of Idaho children. There now needs to be a more concerted effort to enhance Idaho’s adoption process in order to make homes for these babies if the mothers are unable to raise them or choose not to keep them. S1309 will be sent to the Senate Floor for debate and a vote. It is a controversial piece of legislation that will no doubt face legal challenges if it is passed by the entire legislature and signed by the Governor.
In the Senate Health and Welfare Committee we approved a piece of legislation dealing with supplemental Medicaid reimbursement for ground emergency medical transportation. Ambulance service organizations provide a lot of uncompensated care, and in many instances, are not paid at all. Currently, Medicaid reimburses about a quarter of the cost of medical transport. If passed, this bill would help cover the true cost of medical transportation services and it would especially benefit rural areas where emergency medical care is limited. This bill is a good beginning but not a fix for all the issues our Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers are facing, like dependable funding and personnel concerns.
I continue to work on an issue that is a growing problem all across the State. As more and more people move into our State, there has been a growing problem with cattle and horses running loose on highways and causing property damage. Many of these issues could be resolved by landowners maintaining their fences. Current Idaho fence statutes were written in 1915 and are for the most part very thorough, but there needs to be some updates. Working with the prosecutors, sheriffs, and the livestock industry, I have proposed some language changes in statute and added updated language to aid law enforcement to be able to notify landowners when a fence needs to be repaired, and it also addresses problems if a fence is not repaired in a timely manner. It is a sensitive issue, and this bill is still a work in progress. I was able to get a fence bill printed this week, Senate Bill 1312 (S1312). It is on the legislature’s website for review by interested parties.
If you have questions or concerns, please always feel free to reach out to me!