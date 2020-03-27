I hope you are all well. I know we will win this battle with the Coronavirus. The people in District 32 are strong. Please be responsible and do your part to fight this pandemic. I just got off a conference call with Governor Little, agency directors, Governor’s Office staff, and other legislators. Reports have been coming into me from the district about the enforcement of the Governor’s order. I just heard from the Governor’s mouth that people are not to be cited with misdemeanors unless they do not follow requests from law enforcement to disperse or to leave an area. This means law enforcement must give a reasonable request. If one does not follow that reasonable request, then a citation or arrest could be warranted. I want to urge law enforcement agencies (to include sheriff’s offices, city police, and local prosecutors) that if they have any questions to please call the Idaho State Police or the Governor’s Office. I will also email this out to local law enforcement.
During this call, I asked the Governor and his staff questions about the constitutionality of this order. I received references to the Idaho Constitution, but I did not receive references to the U.S. Constitution. The answer I received regarding the authority under the U.S. Constitution was that our founders approved of these methods. This answer did not suffice for me.
I also asked what is in the works for Idaho’s small businesses. The Governor responded that they pushed out the tax filing date to June 15th and there are loans available with the state and federal governments. We also received word that business owners and those who are paid via 1099 can receive unemployment. I know more needs to be done to help our small businesses and I will be pushing for that.
I asked what the state was doing to help supply ventilators and other necessary medical equipment. Director Jeppesen of Health and Welfare stated that the agency is working on this most of the time. He stated they are aware of the needs around the state and they will continue to work on it and do their best to distribute when they acquire equipment. Director Jeppesen reiterates the shortage problem in this country, but they are doing all that they can so we will not be short on necessary equipment, such as ventilators. He stated hospitals have not seen a rise in patients that need ventilators, as of today.
Many are concerned about the deployment of the Idaho National Guard. The Governor said this was for logistic purposes only, much like when there is a flood catastrophe. He assured it was not for enforcement purposes. If you have any questions about the conference call, please email me at cchristensen@house.idaho.gov. Please be patient with me getting back to you. I am being flooded with inquiries, but I will get back to you as soon as possible. I have a copy of the this “stay-at-home” order. It lists all the essential businesses and other measures related the order. If you would like a copy, please email me.
I stated I would give more legislative updates from this session. I cannot put a lot in this newsletter but will continue to try after I give Coronavirus updates.
Senate Bill 1412
I mentioned in a previous letter that the House killed the appropriation budget for the Soil and Water Conservation Commission. This senate bill was a new appropriation bill, after we sent this strong message. It is my agenda to do away with this commission, especially because two-thirds of the budget goes towards the administration cost of the commission, thus leaving only one-third to the local districts. I want more of the money to go toward the local districts and leave all the management up to them. Furthermore, this commission has filed several lawsuits against the local district of Franklin, along with individuals in Franklin County. This is unacceptable to me. Representative Gibbs and I voted NO on this appropriation, but it passed. Next year, we have a plan to take action.
HB 457a
This is my sex offender bill. The Governor signed it into law on Wednesday March 25th. The old law stated sex offenders could not be within 500 feet of a school, my bill added licensed daycares. It also fixed a problem in the old statute. The old statute mistakenly had an exception to allow sex offenders living in facilities to loiter on school grounds. That was certainly not the intention of the original law!
Due to the Coronavirus, it is recommended that people absentee vote this year. idahovotes.gov/absentee-voter-information/
The legislative session ended on Friday March 20th. This is all I could fit into this week’s newsletter. I will get more legislative news to you in the near future. God bless all of you. Please continue to pray to our Heavenly Father that this pandemic will pass soon.