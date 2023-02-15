...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero for Bryce Canyon Country, and as low as 10 below zero
in the Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Every day of week 6 of this year’s Legislative Session felt like it packed in an entire week’s worth of work. There were some excellent debates, some close votes, and a continued positive direction for the people of Idaho.
While we haven’t seen them out of committee yet, I am encouraged to see House Bills 77, 78, and 79 receiving serious consideration and discussion in the Revenue & Taxation committees. Any one of the three could provide measurable relief to citizens throughout district 35.
Monday of this week saw the most intense debate so far this session. This was over house bill 24, often referred to as the Governor’s Idaho Launch Grant program. It will provide up to $8,500 to Idaho high school graduates who choose to apply for the grant. It will give priority to in-demand careers, which can mean different options in different areas of the state.
One of my friends from North Idaho reminded me this week that you can’t vote yes for only part of a bill, and that certainly proved true this week.
We voted on several more bills the floor this week. Some of the bills that passed included: One to simplify the process for veterans to get their license plates and placards in one stop. Another bill which will remove the March and August dates for school bond and levy elections, this should mean better turnout and participation on those types of elections in May & November. HB56 changed the definition of “daylight hours” for youth drivers. There was some fairly universal excitement about this rather than continuing to have those hours float with sunrise and sunset.
Thanks again to all the good people of District 35 who have reached out to me with your constructive feedback. I look forward to continued service in your behalf.
