Every day of week 6 of this year’s Legislative Session felt like it packed in an entire week’s worth of work. There were some excellent debates, some close votes, and a continued positive direction for the people of Idaho.

While we haven’t seen them out of committee yet, I am encouraged to see House Bills 77, 78, and 79 receiving serious consideration and discussion in the Revenue & Taxation committees. Any one of the three could provide measurable relief to citizens throughout district 35.


