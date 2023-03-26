On March 24, the House was very near its goal to be finished with the session. However, there are still several appropriations bills to be passed, and the Senate has dozens of bills they may still send across the rotunda. So, with a nearly empty calendar, the house adjourned until Tuesday, March 28. There were several high points this past week, and I will share them with you.
Senate Bill 1112, regarding the protection and preservation of Bear Lake passed the floor of the House this week. It will be on its way to the governor’s desk.
One of the longer debates this week was regarding Senate Bill 1120, which seeks to update liquor laws in the state of Idaho, by slowly doing away with the practice of selling liquor licenses. This bill was sponsored by Senator Guthrie and presented on the house floor by Representative Dustin Manwaring. Opponents of the bill worry that the change is happening too quickly for business owners to adapt, and that the licenses will be devalued. Supporters believe that the changes in 1120 will eliminate the secondary market which has arisen for these licenses and provide a healthier business environment long term. The bill did pass, in the end, and could be signed into law in this coming week.
Ongoing discussion about Medicaid and Medicaid expansion came to the floor again this week, in the form of a Medicaid budget that ultimately failed to pass off the floor. JFAC took that back up, and will provide a revised budget this week.
I was co-sponsor on Senate Bill 1143, which gave Idaho Fish & Game the ability to create an antler & horn shed hunting season when necessary to protect wintering game herds in harsher winters such as we’ve seen this year. Thank you to the sportsmen and concerned citizens throughout district 35 who reached out to me regarding this legislation, and the importance of preserving wild game throughout the state. It was excellent to see this bill pass.
House Bill 24, the Idaho Launch program, did pass the Senate Floor this week and will be in position to be signed into law. Starting next year this program will provide potential incentives for Idaho high school graduates to pursue apprenticeships, career technical training, or community college education for in demand careers. The Senate also passed Senate Bill 1167, which would change some of the elements of the originally proposed Idaho Launch program. It was also sunset the program after the year 2029. The House will hear that bill this coming week. Whatever the outcome, Idaho students will have improved opportunities to connect to careers and industry within the state of Idaho.
We’ll now see if the 67th legislative session ends before our long eastern Idaho winter. The work has been deeply educational for me, and I look forward to ongoing conversations about what is best for Idaho and District 35 in the interim.
