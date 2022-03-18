This has been another busy week in the Idaho Senate. It is the time of the Session when we are in a hurry to finish up and most of the appropriations bills are heard and debated. The Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee (JFAC) puts these bills together and sends them to either the Senate Floor or the House Floor to be heard and debated. Some of these bills start in the Senate and others begin in the House. This week one of these bills was a supplemental public schools appropriation bill that started in the Senate. It is Senate Bill 1404 (S1404) and it gives one-time supplemental funding to all full-time schoolteachers and classified staff in the form of a $1,000 bonus. The idea came from the Governor when he proposed it in his State of the State address at the beginning of the Legislative Session. S1404 passed the Senate handily with some debate and was sent to the House for their consideration.
One other appropriation bill of interest is House Bill 687 (H687) which funds the Commission on Aging. In this bill is $5 million to do towards our senior centers and specifically the “meals on wheels” program. This became a serious issue lately because of the pandemic and the increased need, especially in our rural communities. Many calls came from volunteers and county commissioners as the senior citizen centers ran out of funds to operate and provide meals for seniors who could not travel. Our gratitude goes out to those that donated and continue to donate, time, food and money to help our seniors. They are a special part of our communities.
Other appropriation bills we passed this week were mostly ones dealing with the funding of various departments such as the Department of Administration, Department of Labor, some Fish and Game supplemental appropriations, and others. Legislators that sit on JFAC have the responsibility of setting budgets, making sure that those budgets are sufficient, and keeping any un-needed waste out of those budgets. JFAC members are also responsible for researching data and preparing the appropriation bills that will be heard on the Senate and House floors. These members hold our trust as they do their important work. It is this budget-setting process that funds our state programs and departments and what lets the state function. From building our bridges and fixing our roads to paying our schoolteachers and keeping departments like Fish and Game operating. It is an important and crucial duty of legislators who sit on JFAC.
I was able to sponsor and carry a significant piece of legislation this week that I have been working on for a couple of years now. Senate Bill 1372 (S1372) deals with the office of the Attorney General and the relationship that office has with the Department of Lands and the Idaho Land Board. It allows the Department of Lands to hire independent in-house legal counsel to represent the Department and the Land Board. Currently, the Attorney General and his deputies represent both the Department of Lands and the Idaho Land Board; and the Department of Lands works exclusively for the Idaho Land Board, of which the Attorney General is one of five members. This presents a potential conflict of interest as it gives the Attorney General an upper hand over the other four board members (the Governor, the Secretary of State, the State Controller, and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction). The Idaho Land Board’s only legal representation currently is provided by the Office of the Attorney General. This bill also allows new, in-house counsel to contract, if needed, with the Office of the Attorney General. Providing an independent in-house attorney should prevent any perceived or real conflicts of interest. S1372 passed the Senate with a 29-6 vote and was sent to the House.
I am receiving many calls regarding ESG. ESG is a set of criteria that large banks use to rate companies in order to distribute loans. This issue has come to light recently in the national news and on talk radio. Senate Bill 1405 (S1405) defines disfavored investments and requires notification if an investment agent adopts a policy about an investment that is disfavored. In other words, the bill states that no public entity engaged in investment activities shall consider environmental, social, or governance issues that are contrary to the best-interests of Idaho and Idaho businesses. S1405 passed the Senate State Affairs Committee and was sent to the Senate Floor for debate.