Last year, the Office of Performance Evaluation (OPE) completed a study on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Idaho. Our EMS across the State is severely understaffed and underfunded. Only 18% of EMS directors reported that their agency was able to maintain sufficient staff. Those involved in EMS are very proud of what they do and take their job very seriously. Many are volunteers that serve without pay. In fact, the OPE study discovered that 7 out of every 10 EMS personnel are volunteers. It was also documented in the study that Idaho Code does not designate EMS as an essential service. This means that as citizens of Idaho, we are not guaranteed EMS assistance when we may need it especially in rural Idaho.

Our EMS people are a great bunch of community-minded folks who we depend on when we get into trouble. They provide a service even though there may be no proof of insurance or an ability to pay, and often their costs are difficult to recoup. In several counties across the State, many of our EMS are funded through bake sales and other local fundraisers. Their costs are going up in equipment, and demand for service is also increasing as the population of Idaho grows.


