...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Watch, from 7 PM MST this evening through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Last year, the Office of Performance Evaluation (OPE) completed a study on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Idaho. Our EMS across the State is severely understaffed and underfunded. Only 18% of EMS directors reported that their agency was able to maintain sufficient staff. Those involved in EMS are very proud of what they do and take their job very seriously. Many are volunteers that serve without pay. In fact, the OPE study discovered that 7 out of every 10 EMS personnel are volunteers. It was also documented in the study that Idaho Code does not designate EMS as an essential service. This means that as citizens of Idaho, we are not guaranteed EMS assistance when we may need it especially in rural Idaho.
Our EMS people are a great bunch of community-minded folks who we depend on when we get into trouble. They provide a service even though there may be no proof of insurance or an ability to pay, and often their costs are difficult to recoup. In several counties across the State, many of our EMS are funded through bake sales and other local fundraisers. Their costs are going up in equipment, and demand for service is also increasing as the population of Idaho grows.
Last summer a group of people gathered to discuss this issue and find a way to change EMS to an essential service for all of Idahoans; and find a way to fund EMS without messing up the fierce independence many of our county EMS organizations share. I have the privilege to be involved with this group. We have put together a Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) that requests the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare assist in the development of draft legislation to create statewide planning, coordination, and a funding system for EMS. Their increasing costs need to be addressed for them to continue their valuable service. I have the honor to be the sponsor of this SCR.
The Senate committees have been busy introducing various bills from our senators, but so far, they have come mostly from our new members. A couple of pro-life bills have been introduced with one clarifying the definition of abortion and advancing in the legislative process. A couple more regarding guns were printed and advanced. While some of these new bills are good ideas, the proposed legislation needs refining. However, it is good to get bills printed so they can be discussed. A draft bill involving Education Savings Accounts has been brought up but not yet introduced. Basically, it would mandate the State provide money to parents so their kids can attend any school of their choice, or they could be home schooled if they prefer. The money could also go towards any other education related cost like transportation to and from school. It will be interesting to see the final legislation and measures addressing accountability, what the cost to the taxpayer will be, and if the concept will hurt our rural school districts.
Meanwhile, some legislators are continuing to work on property tax relief and the circuit breaker that hurt so many of our older citizens on fixed incomes. It is shaping up to be a very busy session. Please contact me if you have any questions. My email address is mharris@senate.idaho.gov.
