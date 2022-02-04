The Senate debated and passed, by a 27 to 7 vote, House Bill 436 (H436) on Tuesday of this week. The bill passed on a party-line vote. H436 is the biggest tax reduction bill in Idaho history. It reduces the number of tax brackets from five to four, and lowers the tax rates to 1%, 3%, 4.5% and 6%. It also lowers the corporate tax rate to 6%. H436 provides $251 million in on-going tax relief and distributes $350 million in one-time tax refunds to 2020 Idaho taxpayers. Idaho has a growing economy and currently has a $1.9 billion surplus. The idea behind H436 is to give money back to the Idaho taxpayer. The bill now goes to the Governor who is planning to sign it this week.
As co-chair of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee (JLOC), I had the opportunity to hear and release a report by the Office of Performance and Evaluation (OPE) on Volunteer Providers of Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The study is alarming, but not necessarily surprising. EMS is facing several challenges across our State, especially in rural areas. Only 18% of EMS directors in the State of Idaho reported that their agency is able to maintain sufficient staff. Almost 7 in 10 EMS providers are volunteers, and EMS is funded with a “patchwork” of inconsistent funding sources such as fundraisers, donation drives, and some county funding. One of the most alarming things we learned is that Idaho Code does not designate EMS as an essential government service and as a result, does not guarantee the availability of these services for all Idahoans. Our EMS perform a duty that is crucial, and many times they are the first responder to accidents and tragedies. Currently, there is a shortage of volunteers in many areas. Our EMS providers are greatly appreciated for their service and sacrifice. This OPE study is timely and a few of us will be looking at ways to aid and assist these EMS organizations without taking away their independence and pride in being volunteers.
Proposed legislation is beginning to arrive in respective legislative committees on a more regular basis. One such arrival was heard this week in the Senate State Affairs Committee to be printed and given a bill number. This bill dealt with abortion, which is always a heavy and controversial topic. It was modeled after a bill passed in Texas that allows anyone to sue a doctor that performs an abortion. The idea is to scare and bully doctors. I am against abortion, but I voted to not print this bill because it was poorly drafted and needed more work. Some bills, especially an abortion bill, need to be ready when they are presented for a hearing in a committee. This bill was not ready to be heard. I fully expect the bill to come back this session with the needed changes.
County commissioners and other county officials were in Boise this week for their annual meetings. Oneida, Caribou, Franklin, Bear Lake, Bannock, Bonneville, and Teton Counties were all represented. I was able to visit with them and discuss ways to address their concerns. These county officials work hard on our behalf and the issues they deal with are not easy. They deal with everything from underfunded budgets to a lack of housing. We appreciate all they do for our communities!