...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,
with up to 8 inches possible on the Wasatch Front benches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times, and may impact
the morning commutes Monday and Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of heavy snow will continue through
early this morning before becoming more showery. Widespread
heavy snow will develop again tonight into early Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
The legislative week started on Monday with a memorial service for past legislators who passed away last year. It was a stirring remembrance of the caliber and variety of Idahoans who chose to serve.
In the Health & Welfare committee this week, I learned more about the new 988 crisis line, and other resources in place to prevent and reduce suicide rates in Idaho.
I was glad to see House bill 18 signed into law this week, providing long term PTSI (post traumatic stress incident) treatments to our first responders.
My bill, #153, regarding bridge year physicians also passed off the floor with unanimous support on Friday. It’s been an exciting process thus far, and I’ll look forward to presenting it to the Senate committee next week.
Representative Harris and Andrus also have some excellent legislation moving through the process regarding EMS and work requirements for SNAP. Thanks to all those who continue to provide helpful feedback and perspective.
