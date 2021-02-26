We are halfway through the session and the more controversial bills are beginning to show up in the committees. In the Senate State Affairs Committee, we heard and sent to print Senate Bill 1135 (S1135). This bill was brought by the Idaho Association of School Administrators and allows school employees who have an enhanced concealed weapons license to be able to carry a firearm on school property. The conditions and requirements of an employee that wants to carry will be set and authorized by local school boards. This will include training requirements and letting local law enforcement know who is carrying. This is a good addition because in the event of a school shooting, law enforcement needs to know who the good guys are and who the bad guys are.
Along these lines, the Committee also heard and sent to the Senate Floor Senate Bill 1116 (S1116). This bill removes the statutory requirement to expel a student who is found to have brought a weapon onto a school campus. We hear stories all the time of a kid that brings a kitchen knife to school to cut a pan of brownies or a birthday cake, or the kid that wears a coat that they used for work and forgot their pocket knife was in it. Because of a zero-tolerance policy against bringing weapons to school, these innocent mistakes cause the kid to be expelled. S1116 would give school administrators discretion on whether they need to expel the student. It is a good bill and it makes sense to give administrators this discretion.
At the end of this week, we have scheduled hearings on House Bill 135 (H135) and Senate Bill 1136 (S1136). Both these bills deal with the issue of limiting and clarifying the powers of the Governor during emergencies and extreme emergencies. They limit the amount of time a governor may maintain an emergency declaration without a concurrent resolution by the legislature. The bills declare that all Idahoans who pay taxes, contribute to the economy in Idaho and support their families are essential. They both prevent the suspension of the right of the people to peacefully assemble and protect an Idahoan’s right to bear arms during emergencies. These bills have been drafted and worked on for several months now. The hearings will be interesting, and we will see how these two bills fare in the next few days.
House Bill 186 (H186), a bill dealing with stockwater and stockwater rights, passed the House Resources and Conservation Committee unanimously this week. This is a bill that Representative Laurie Lickley and I are co-sponsoring. This bill states that the priority date for a stockwater right is the date of the original grazing authorization on federal grazing permits that were set after the federal Taylor grazing act of 1934. H186 will now be sent to the House Floor to be debated.