Leila Ann Arnell Shepherd, 72, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 with family by her side.
Leila was born March 2, 1947 in Montpelier, Idaho to Kenneth Albert and Chloe May Arnell. Leila grew up throughout the Bear Lake valley with her six other siblings on the farms her father raised sheep and cattle. She spent many hours in the garden and getting involved in the annual raspberry picking in the valley with her family.
On April 9, 1973 Leila married her soul mate, Ted Shepherd. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple. From prior marriages they started their union with two sons and a daughter, later welcoming four more sons to their life.
Throughout her life, Leila enjoyed being with her family. You could always find her and Ted riding the trails of Bear Lake on their four-wheeler, camping and gardening around her home. Leila also enjoyed traveling the Northwest with her husband, camping along beautiful rivers in the Tetons and Yellowstone and making friends along the way. Leila took great pride in her family and her home, she welcomed everyone with open arms and a kind heart. Everyone she met and talked to would walk away with a smile.
Leila was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her service always involved supporting and serving the people in her ward through the Relief Society. Leila held many positions through the church and most recently was the 2nd counselor at the Nursing Home.
Leila is survived by her loving husband, Ted Shepherd, sons Steven Bunn, Dusty (Amber) Shepherd, Marty (Kirby) Shepherd, Chris Shepherd and Jesse Shepherd, siblings Nedra Wilcox, Lorna (Morgan) Skinner, Sharon Anderson, Gerald Arnell and Paulette (Byron) Nelson, and grandchildren Samantha, Branson, Jaycee, Teya and Colter.
She is preceded in death by her father Kenneth and mother Chloe Arnell, brothers Kenneth Robert Arnell, Royden Arnell, and children Edward Jens Matthews and Tracy Lynn Matthews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Montpelier 4th Ward LDS Church, 485 South 7th Street in Montpelier. Friends and family may visit Sunday evening, October 20, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Schwab-Matthews Funeral Home, 702 Clay Street in Montpelier, and Monday morning 10-10:45 am at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Liberty Cemetery.
Special thanks to Encompass Health (Kebra and Nichelle) and the staff at Edgewood Healthcare.