When it comes to property tax, the value of property is a big concern to us all. Property owners will soon be receiving valuation statements from the County Assessors office letting you know the Assessed Value to which the mill levy(tax rate) will be applied to determine your tax bill.
Due to a very active real estate market we are looking at major value increases this year. You may ask WHY? We just had an increase last year! The State Tax Commission is charged with oversight of property tax fairness and equity. Each year they conduct ratio studies in all 44 Idaho counties to determine compliance with the law that all property is assessed at its market value. Each county must test within a 10% margin high or low in order to be in compliance with the law.
The last two years our assessment ratios have been far below the acceptable levels. Due to our active real estate markets our assessed values are increasing significantly to reflect those market changes. Last year there were over 300 verified sales in Bear Lake County that were considered in the ratio study.
We are trying to be fair and equitable between neighborhoods and different classes of property. We use mass appraisal principles and practices to arrive at a market value for each of the over 11,000 parcels in Bear Lake County. We are concerned more with being fair and equitable within and across categories of properties than we are with each individual parcel’s unique value.
As you look at your new assessment notice and gasp for air at the increase in value, please do a quick comparison of that value with the market around you and ask yourself if you would sell for or near that value.
A large increase in value doesn’t necessarily mean that your taxes will increase in the same proportion. A large increase in county value usually lowers the tax rates for most code areas. Please feel free to contact us here at the Assessors office with your questions and concerns. As the assessment process progresses I will try to share more detail with you.