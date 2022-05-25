A few thoughts from Property Tax 101 may be helpful to review.
Property Tax is our “self source” of funding for our local governments: county, city, and special use and needs districts. Federal and state aid, grants, fees, donations and other sources make up a sizeable portion of those budgets. The budget balancer for our local governments is the property tax. This tax is the closest to us because it is collected and spent right here for our locally approved needs.
Our lives are affected daily by the functions of local governments: the water we drink, the roads we drive on, the schools we attend, the social services, garbage collection, police protection, the library, and many other services provided by the different taxing districts within our communities.
There are four main steps in the property tax process. They are:
#1 The county assessor certifies a market value for all taxable property in the county.
#2 The taxing districts in the county certify to the county commissioners the amount of money they each need to operate for the year.
#3 Once the commissioners know how much money each district needs to operate, they can then levy a tax to meet those needs. This is done by dividing the budgeted amount needed by the market value of the district to determine the tax rate used.
#4 The tax bill is then prepared, sent out, and collected by the county treasurer and tax collector.
Property tax provides stability to our local form of government. It is raised and spent locally for needs in which we all participate in one way or another. At a later date I will address in more detail how the property tax process works.