Are members of Bear Lake County aware of what our elected officials would like to do? They are attempting to lease property around Bear Lake then put in the infrastructure, then lease to Bear Lake State Park for more beach access.
There must be more important things than this to be concerned about. The liability could be more than the County's insurance will cover.
Garbage collection is once a week at my house while the collection on the west side in the developments is two to four times per week. Possible revenue from the short-term rental business that has taken over our valley.
Possible items that should be addressed instead of inviting more of the Wasatch front to come and overrun our valley and compromise our way of life.
If you feel the same, please contact your County Commissioners.
Concerned citizens of Bear Lake County.
Jess Johnson
St. Charles, ID