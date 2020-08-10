LETTER TO PARENTS
Bear Lake School District No. 33
Dear Parents/Guardians:
To say these last few months have been a challenge for you, your students, teachers, and the school district would be way understated. These are unprecedented times that I honestly don’t think anyone fully understood or foresaw. I hope each and every one of you are staying safe and healthy.
This letter is to give you some understanding of the process and plan the school district has as we approach the beginning of the school year. The district has worked closely with staff, local and regional health care providers and experts to prepare a plan designed to best suit the needs of our students as they return to school.
Our plan includes three instructional levels. These levels are based on categories developed by the Southeastern Idaho Department of Health specific for Bear Lake County. They include Yellow Level which is full on return to school with cleaning and social distancing standards in place. Orange Level implements a reduced student attendance schedule where students would attend school every other day and complete standards mastery practices at home on the alternate days. Finally the third level would be Red. This level would require us to return to on-line based instruction.
In our current state we would be in Yellow level for our students. Our plan, as this letter is being written, is to have our students in school on August 26th. That of course could change based on community spread of the Covid-19 Virus. For more details on the District Return to School Plan, go to the district web page ( www.blsd.net ).
We also understand that some parents may not feel comfortable in sending their students back to school at this time. We are making arrangements for our students to be able to be part of their normal classes as well as other online possibilities. If you would like more information on this, please contact your building principal closer to the start of school.
We thank you for your interest, patience, and hard work on behalf of our kids. A number of you completed our survey and it has helped us to formalize our plan. We will continue to utilize your help in making this one of the best years in your child’s education.
Best Regards and Stay Safe,
Gary Brogan, EdD
Superintendent