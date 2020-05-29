Dear Editor,
I would like to thank Terry Allred for his service. I would also like to provide a brief history on the flags at the Montpelier Cemetery. I have put up flags at the cemetery for forty years. For many years, we (a group of very patriotic veterans through the local American Legion post) put flags on individual veterans’ graves. The problem was that, as members passed, our numbers dwindled. The year only Ray Humpherys and I showed up, the task was simply too daunting for two people. New members were nearly impossible to find, so due to lack of manpower, we decided to honor all veterans, all services, and all POW’s with the circle of flags. I was aided in this task by the local VFW post, most notably by Bobby Dunn. During this time, I was honored to serve as Quartermaster of both the VFW and the American Legion, and not once did I see Terry come forward to volunteer or even inquire into membership in either organization. You see, just serving overseas, although laudable and noble, is not enough. Once you are home, there is a duty for community service, so the memory of the fallen will live forever. I have never been thanked nor received any recognition for my efforts or services, nor do I expect to be. But it is disappointing to hear people complain about what others are doing while taking no action themselves. I would like to thank Bob Miller for stepping up and continuing the tradition. Bob would be a good contact for Terry or anyone really interested in improving our Memorial Day traditions. I would also like to thank Paul Etcheverry and the BLHS Cheerleaders, who have so unselfishly volunteered to help for the last five years.
John Bissegger