I am giving my perspective of the new vehicle insurance law and the Republican Party
The law now requires us the public to inform the department of transportation in writing when you remove insurance from a car and when you intend to put it back on. If you don't put insurance back on per the state requirements, they will suspend your registration and you will need to pay a $75.00 reinstatement fee. This feels like a police state to me. Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty? They are going to suspend my registration because I didn't tell them I wasn't driving. The insurance agents will benefit from this law as people will leave insurance on their cars while they are parked for extended period of time as they won't want the hassle. The insurance companies will benefit as they will collect insurance premium with no risk. To track this kind of information the state of Idaho will increase registration fees. Now let's do an example of how this will affect someone who has let their insurance cancel. The registration sticker on the license plate shows the car is registered.
If they are willing to take a chance, drive without insurance, risk having their driver's license suspended, pay a reinstatement fee, paying a no insurance ticket, and then requiring to buy high risk insurance with a SR22 filing, will having their registration suspended stop them from driving?
The new law was written by Rod Furniss a 1st term representative from district 35, an Independent insurance agent by trade. He was appointed by the republican leader ship to the Revenue & Taxation committee. What better way to legitimize a law to stop people from driving without insurance than to have an insurance agent write it. When I spoke with Marc Gibbs about this law, as he voted for it, this was one of his talking points that an insurance agent wrote it. He didn't mention that Rod was on the Revenue & Taxation committee or that Rod is a Life Insurance agent, not a property and casualty agent. The law is presented to the public to discourage people from driving without insurance and was passed by the republicans, the party of small government and freedom and signed by a republican Governor.
This law increases the size of government and takes away freedom. It brings back to mind the song from Ray Stevens from ten years ago. Throw the bums out! This law needs to be repealed immediately and every Republican who voted for it or signed the bill should be held accountable. If you want to helpget this law repealed please give me a call Bret Kunz 208-847-2222 or stop by 1011 Washington Street in Montpelier.
Thanks Bret Kunz