Dear Editor,
The 2019 Nativity was again a success this year. Thank you to all who contributed. Bear Lake Drug, McPherson Tire, Matthew/Schwab Mortuary, Northern Title, Sharp Insurance Company, Transamerica-Jon and Cheryl Cline, Ireland Bank, Bear Lake Motor
Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, Bear Lake Animal Hospital, Ranch Hand, Bear Necessities, Walton Feed.
Thank you also to The National/California Trail Center for use of the Pavilion, and the grounds around it. We have appreciated the use of Gunderson's Parking lot the last seven yrs. They have been great in letting us hold the nativity there, in past years.
We also appreciate Jeril and Janene Williams for bringing the camels and donkey every year. They have been wonderful driving from the Idaho Falls area so the nativity could be shared with the community.
Thank you to all who participated in the program every year, both as actors as well as those who entertained.
David Ream, thank you also. You started this and every year you put your time and money into it. Thank You for sharing your talents.
Dellene Rigby Dahle