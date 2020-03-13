Letter to the Editor
Quitting Smoking is Personal
No to H588
Taxing low level nicotine and the open-end devices to use vape as a stop smoking program will put all vapes of all kinds that haven’t been clearly categorized into the hands of more kids then you could imagine.
The majority of teens vaping have gotten their vape product through online sales and off convenience store counters. Why? Because, those sales are impersonal. They don’t to know you, they are simply taking money in exchange for a product.
If you purchase vapes from a vape/smoke shop you engage in conversation and get to know one another and resent your id in person. Taxing vapes like tobacco products will put most small vape shops out of business. The only Companies that would be able to afford them would be online sales and large retailers. If you have a computer, as tech savvy as kids are now at such a young age, can order a vape online. All they have to do is push the age very button and click “Yes I am over 21” and proceed to use a Vanilla prepay VISA card. The order will arrive in 5-7 days. It is not personal it's business for online sales.
Legislature needs to define the difference between closed end, high nicotine salt vapes, low level nicotine, CBD, and THC vapes. That is an issue the FDA and Phillip and Morris/Juul doesn’t want defined and classified individually.
Don’t vote to put small personal vape shops out of business. Demand classification differences for vape and stopping sales at convenience stores and online sales to keep your kids from access to vape products.
Vape is propylene glycol, Nicotine, vegetable glycerin, and flavoring. Where is the Tobacco?
BECAUSE QUITTING SMOKING IS PERSONAL.
Shelly Epstein