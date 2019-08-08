Dear Editor,
I want to submit a letter to express my thanks to Bear Lake County Public Library for their summer reading program. My two children have benefited greatly this summer for having participated in the program. It is simple, and just gives kids a little motivation to keep up on their reading throughout their summer break. This year's program was "outer space" themed, and my girls absolutely loved it. The Wednesday activity day we were able to attend was super fun, and the end-of-program party was simply amazing. There were so many activities for the kids, and each of them were educational, fun, and exciting. I can't imagine the work and effort that goes into this program, but want to sincerely thank each and every individual involved. If you weren't able to enroll your kids this summer, be sure not to miss it next year. It was simply fantastic. My thanks again to the library for the great summer reading program, and for all you do to run a world class library for our valley. You are appreciated!
Sincerely,
Erin Strange