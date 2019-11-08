What would happen if nobody came when you called 911? Even worse, what would you do if your loved one needed an ambulance and no EMTs were available to come? It sounds farfetched, but we face this problem today. Bear Lake County Ambulance Service is 100% reliant on volunteer Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). In recent years we have struggled to find enough volunteers to fill all the needed time spots.
Our volunteers are the best of the best. I have had the privilege of working with our volunteer EMTs as the medical director for the Bear Lake County Ambulance Service for the past eight years. These noble women and men represent the very best among us. They regularly give their skills and their precious time to help others in need. They do this because they see a need and they have risen to the call to fill that need.
Each week EMTs meet to discuss the needs of the ambulance service. They voluntarily participate in ongoing training every month to hone their skills. They are 100% committed to providing excellent care. They routinely participate in life saving interventions for members of our community. They live here among us as true heroes whose efforts are not fully appreciated. We are blessed to have people who serve us so selflessly!
I am writing this to recognize our current volunteers and to ask for your help. We need ten to fifteen more active EMTs who can regularly participate in covering the needs of our county. If you are in a position to volunteer your time and skills, please join us and make sure that there are no unanswered ambulance calls. If you are not able to volunteer now, please consider doing so in the future. If your health or other circumstances don’t allow you to participate then please support those who do volunteer.
If you would like to become a volunteer EMT and help fill a very important need in our county, please contact me or a member of the ambulance service. There are new EMT training courses offered regularly and we will happily train willing volunteers with the physical and mental capacity to participate. If you would like more information, please contact me or a member of the Bear Lake County Ambulance Service.
Sincerely,
Peter M. Crane, MD