I am writing on behalf of our mother Sally Heward and my sisters Valerie, Barbara and Tracy.
I recently relocated our mother to Houston, TX due to failing health.
Our mother loved her Lanark Lane home, Ovid, Montpelier and surrounding communities. We, extend our gratitude to her Dr’s, EMS, Bear Lake Hospital, her dentist and Bear Lake Manor who over saw her care. The police and fire depts. for the well checks to her home. The pharmacists, meals on wheels, grocery store/stores, banker, insurance agent, postal delivery, car repairman, the propane driver, the restaurants she frequented, her friends at Sinclair station/store in Paris, David, Valarie’s significant other, her two brother’s Dean and his wife Bonnie and Bill before his passing routinely drove down from Salt Lake just to “check on Sally” have lunch and back up the canyon to the city all in a day’s jaunt. Her neighbor’s and friends who cleared the winter snow from her porch, steps and driveway. And to whom anyone that extended a
kind word or hand.
Our mother was also rude, arrogant and impatient we, apologize to anyone she exhibited this behavior.
Our mother said “ I am rich in my church and church community”.
She looked forward to Butch Cassidy celebration day.
She often spoke of how interesting the “Oregon/California Trail” visitors center was ir-regard of how often she frequented the center.
She was fascinated by the cattlemen/women while driving over to Montpelier, traffic stopped to observe thousands of head of cattle moving across the road.
She studied/read studiously the assigned book reading for discussion at her book club.
Our mother was fiercely independent and her stint at the Forest dept. proved so she loved to hike and on her daily routine she often encountered a visitor and stopped for a word or two. She loved the ground under her feet, the crunch of the forest brush and the smell of the fresh forest pine. She said/says “I will never tire of the mountain ranges, forests, and ranch land”.
She was an advocate/donor to Veteran and Native American causes.
She operated her sewing machine like a race car driver. She wielded a mighty paint brush, knitting needles and crochet hook before Rhuematoid Arthritis crippled her hands.
