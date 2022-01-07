Just wanted to take a moment and express appreciation to the citizens that we serve in Bear Lake County. As we build out the IDAWY Bear Lake facility it has been our pleasure to spend time in your community planning and preparing to serve your Solid Waste and disposal needs.
We are capitalizing on economies of scale to control costs and provide state of the art facilities that will serve you now and well into the future. It has not been without challenges, we are dealing with unprecedented growth, almost unprecedented inflation and the ongoing pandemic that never seems to end. As we meet with your community leaders to solve problems, the spirit of cooperation continues to prevail. It is amazing what can be accomplished when people work together. We are excited for your new facility and know that you will be pleased as we move forward. It is my pleasure to work with four counties, Bear Lake, Caribou and Oneida County ID and Lincoln County WY. As I meet and spend time in our respective counties, I am grateful and we are fortunate to live and be surrounded by good, honest and stable people. Thanks to our team in Bear Lake, Your Board of Commissioners and Brad Jensen who serves on our IDAWY board for being proactive now, instead of waiting and passing on the ever increasing costs to future generations. We are paying as we go and will continue to be most vigilant as we move forward.
Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.