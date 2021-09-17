Dear Editor:
October is National Long-Term Care Residents' Rights Month, a time to recognize the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care (L TC) residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities. The theme for Residents' Rights Month 2021 is-"Reclaiming My Rights, My Home, My Life"-to acknowledge the impact of this past year on residents and highlights the need for residents' rights to be recognized, recovered, and reasserted. It emphasizes the recognition of the long-term care facility as the residents' home, and the importance of residents reclaiming their own lives. The theme focuses on raising conscious of federal mandated residents' rights while also underscoring the need for dignity and self-determination of all residents.
Residents' Rights Month is an opportunity to focus on and celebrate awareness of dignity, respect, and the rights of each resident. The federal Nursing Home Reform Law guarantees residents' rights and places a strong emphasis on individual dignity, choice, and self-determination. The law also requires nursing homes to "promote and protect the rights of each resident". Resident Rights Month is a time to raise awareness of these rights and celebrate residents.
Celebrate and acknowledge these rights by participating in Residents' Rights Month events and calling on your elected officials, community members and local facilities to show their support by attending or organizing activities.
During Residents' Rights Month we recognize our local long-term care ombudsman program staff and volunteers, who work daily to promote residents' rights, assist residents with complaints and provide information to those who need to find a long-term care facility. Idaho has 6 Area Agencies on Aging which houses 12.5 local ombudsman and 20 volunteer assistant ombudsman who serve residents in the 80 nursing homes (6,218 beds) and 280 Assisted Living Facilities (10,805 beds).
Our local Area V Agency on Aging, 214 E. Center, Pocatello, ID, 83201, serves resident in 10 nursing homes and 40 assisted living facilities. We advocate for the residents residing in seven counties to improve the quality of life for those who live-in long-term care facilities.
I encourage community members to connect with those they know who live in long-term care facilities, participate in Residents' Rights Month events, or inquire about becoming a volunteer long-term care ombudsman. Your assistance and care will help ensure that the voices of long-term care residents do not go unheard and demonstrates to resident that they are valued.