My name is Rachael Walker. I am the Transportation Secretary for the Bear Lake School District #33 Transportation Office, or more commonly known as "The Bus Shop" .
A little bit about me:
Advertisement
I grew up in Sharon Idaho, at the mouth of Emigration Canyon. I went to school in Bear Lake - Kindergarten to Graduation. After school, I did some traveling, had a family and then returned to the area about a year and a half ago.
My parents and grandparents have always been "Bear Lakers" . My mom was a school bus driver when I was in grade school and my Aunt, Carole Hymas still drives for the District.
I am writing this letter because I would like to do something nice for the bus drivers of Bear Lake School District #33. I would like to put together a "Survival Kit" for each individual bus driver to give them at the beginning of the year. I am putting these together with my own funds. It is not something that the District is funding. I have already started to put things like pens, sticky notes, and a water bottle into a string back pack. They will be distributed to the bus drivers at our September Safety Meeting.
Story continues below video
As a local business supported by our AWESOME bus drivers, I am asking you to help me honor them and start the up-coming year off with a smile on each one of their faces. I am hoping to do a raffle at the Safety i'-'.1eeting with larger donated items (I am also donating to this) such as coolers or gift certificates or anything that you, as a business would like to contribute.
Please keep in mind that this solicitation is not District Sponsored. I am doing it myself . If you would like to join me, I would sincerely appreciate any donations. I can be reached at 208 -547-7336 to arrange pick-up of any donated items or they can be dropped off at the School District Transportation office at :
23353 US Hwy 30, Montpelier Idaho. North of the Ranch Hand.
Thank you in advance for any donations or considerations.
Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.