...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches, locally up to 7 inches Wasatch Back.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM Wednesday to 11
AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Wednesday to 1 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Weather Alert
MORE LOCAL COVERAGEI would like to request for the News-Examiner to return to its stated objective as being “The only newspaper in the world that really cares about the Bear Lake Valley.” Since the new editor started a large amount of print space is dedicated to coverage of national ideological debates, geopolitical issues, and publication of articles written by outside news sources. The majority of people with whom I am familiar would rather see our newspaper cover local issues and focus on the needs of the Bear Lake Valley. There are countless other news sources that cover political opinion, national political debates, and other social issues. Furthermore, it’s important to have a local newspaper that publishes public notices and covers local public meetings. There is plenty to report regarding local economic developments, sporting events in our area, and other issues pertinent to the Bear Lake Valley. One of the hallmarks of Bear Lake Valley is the peace and the community cooperation that exists here. It’s a great place to live and raise a family without as much influence from divisive social and political issues that exist throughout our country. There are many opportunities for publication of information regarding the hundreds of things happening in our valley on a regular basis. It would be wise for the newspaper to return to its stated focus on the Bear Lake Valley.
