MORE LOCAL COVERAGEI would like to request for the News-Examiner to return to its stated objective as being “The only newspaper in the world that really cares about the Bear Lake Valley.” Since the new editor started a large amount of print space is dedicated to coverage of national ideological debates, geopolitical issues, and publication of articles written by outside news sources. The majority of people with whom I am familiar would rather see our newspaper cover local issues and focus on the needs of the Bear Lake Valley. There are countless other news sources that cover political opinion, national political debates, and other social issues. Furthermore, it’s important to have a local newspaper that publishes public notices and covers local public meetings. There is plenty to report regarding local economic developments, sporting events in our area, and other issues pertinent to the Bear Lake Valley. One of the hallmarks of Bear Lake Valley is the peace and the community cooperation that exists here. It’s a great place to live and raise a family without as much influence from divisive social and political issues that exist throughout our country. There are many opportunities for publication of information regarding the hundreds of things happening in our valley on a regular basis. It would be wise for the newspaper to return to its stated focus on the Bear Lake Valley.

Peter M. Crane


