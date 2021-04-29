Dear Editor,
I am writing to remind the public of the upcoming Bear Lake County election on May 18. That day voters in our area will elect a trustee to the Bear Lake County Library board. This group oversees the affairs of the library and helps to shape an important institution of our community.
Kevin Jacobson currently sits on the library board and is the incumbent candidate up for re-election. I was raised in Bear Lake County and have had the privilege of knowing Kevin for most of my life. I have always found him to be a good and fair man who always looks for ways to help others. He is quick to flash a friendly smile and wave when he sees you on the street, and he always takes the time to offer help where help is needed.
I left our little valley for a few years to attend college and find work, but I returned in 2015. Since returning I have witnessed the Bear Lake County Library go through major changes — all to its improvement. The programming for our youth has expanded; the facilities have been added to and beautified; and the selection of books and materials available has grown and diversified.
I credit Kevin and the current board for taking the initiative to make these changes.
Kevin currently sits as library board chairman, a responsibility he does not take lightly. I have watched him weigh each decision’s pros and cons, looking at possible outcomes and measuring benefit for all library patrons. He always looks to serve his community in his board duties, and I believe he has done — and will continue to do — an admirable job.
I encourage our community to support Kevin Jacobson on May 18. I know he has my vote.