Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

I am a past resident of Montpelier, and between still owning real estate here and having family still here, both on my wife’s side and mine, we make frequent trips to Montpelier. I have always enjoyed going to Hunsaker’s Chevron in the mornings to meet up with the local friends who regularly go there in the mornings to have coffee and visit.

I had the occasion to do so again last weekend only to find hardly anyone was there, which later I was told was because that particular group of people was told they were no longer welcome there by Todd Hunsaker.

I had always made it a point to fill up there for my return trips home and gas while visiting Montpelier, but I guess my business is not wanted there either!

I find it extremely difficult to understand Mr. Hunsaker’s reasoning, having been in business myself. As a previous business owner, I always welcomed having vehicles parked at my place of business. It was like hanging a sign that said to passers-by that this was a business that was frequented by locals and must be busy for good reason!

And likewise to those passing through your community, to pass a business with no vehicles out front is a signal that they cannot even draw their own local business, and again logically there must be a good reason not to do business there.

I will honor Mr. Hunsaker’s wishes and do my purchases elsewhere!

Melvin Payne

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.