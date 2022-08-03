Support Local Journalism

The “TAX US MORE” Committee headline by Charlie Wagner is disappointing. I am one of the citizens he was referring to in his article covering the City Council meeting on July 20th.

A gentleman was recognized by the Mayor and allowed to speak. He raised concerns about neighbor dogs that bark all through the night, goats and roosters on the property, all in violation of City codes. I was later told the gentleman was once Mayor and a City Councilman, and his concern was about city regulations not being enforced.

