The “TAX US MORE” Committee headline by Charlie Wagner is disappointing. I am one of the citizens he was referring to in his article covering the City Council meeting on July 20th.
A gentleman was recognized by the Mayor and allowed to speak. He raised concerns about neighbor dogs that bark all through the night, goats and roosters on the property, all in violation of City codes. I was later told the gentleman was once Mayor and a City Councilman, and his concern was about city regulations not being enforced.
I spoke next and raised concerns about weeds, vacant lots, abandoned or empty homes, broken down or abandoned vehicles, and so forth, and what is being done about the problem to bring properties up to code.
I asked why we had not replaced the code enforcement officer who quit 9 years ago, and was told “that office always ran in the red”. What city or government office does not “run in the red”. They do not produce revenue enough to operate in the black.
My original question was about a property in my neighborhood that is overrun with weeds, has trees with dead limbs reaching the ground into the dead grass and weeds. Kids have been seen playing and hiding under the trees, are they smoking, do their parents know where they are? My concern is an accidental ignition of combustibles which are prevalent, will spread rapidly and there is only one house between mine and the potential fire source. When I contacted the property owner he informed me that he has no intentions of maintaining or mowing the property and no one would enforce the regulations to force him to comply.
I am not on a committee but would be willing to work on one that is dedicated to talking to property owners who have issues and try to determine if there are resources available to help them comply with the codes.
If you have concerns about these or other issues show up and share your concerns on August 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM at City Hall.