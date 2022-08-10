It's lonely being a group of one
I’m new in town, having moved to Montpelier in August of 2021. I apparently was overwhelmed by the actual task of moving so I lounged in the bed for a couple of months.
One day I decided it was time to take action. I had noticed in the News-Examiner that there was a Knitting/Crochet group meeting on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. so I gathered all my energy in order to scope out this “Senior Center” idea. The first people I met were Jean, Jan, and Judy (in that order). Okay, I thought, three people, all with names beginning with J. That’s gonna be a challenge. I’m not the best person with names. Nonetheless, I found the area where the knitters/crocheters were to gather and Jean came to sit at the table with me. I knitted while she crocheted and we enjoyed fellowship.
I enjoyed being out of the house so much that I went back the next day even though there was no scheduled knitter’s group there would be no reason I couldn’t sit there and knit while perhaps meeting some new people.
I continue now almost a year later being in the same place on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays in the hope that other knitter/crocheters will come by and enjoy time together.
I have met two nice ladies while there who have become dear friends. One crochets while I knit. We’ve been making bears. We auctioned one of my bears as a fundraiser, and one of my bears has become our mascot: Theodore Beariman. He’s on display at the Center. The other lady and I enjoy fellowship as patrons of the arts.
I’d love to meet some other knitters and crocheters, or people who want to learn—I have taught many a folk to enjoy handwork as much as I. I’m at the Bear Lake Senior Center all three days (unless I have a doctor’s appointment that couldn’t be set for another time).
My reason for writing this article is that volunteering at the Bear Lake Senior Center saved my sanity. If you are new in town, come to the Senior Center to enjoy food and fellowship. If you are NOT new in town, come to the Senior Center to enjoy food and fellowship. It is not necessary for you to be a senior to enjoy coming to the Center.
Most days I’m a group of one knitting bears, crocheting potholders, or a myriad of other things, and I’d love to share my time with you. Who knows, maybe your sanity would be helped by coming here, too. Then, I will no longer be a lonely group of one.
Anne Dewberry
Montpelier
