Every year the Bear Lake County Library offers a reading challenge for adults. Beginning in February, there will be a challenge for younger children, too.
Elementary-age children are invited to come to the library on the first Friday of each month to pick up their challenge. If they complete the challenge and bring it back to the library, they'll earn a prize. On Friday, February 5, they will be given the craft supplies to create a Valentine poster with the theme “I Love Books”. When they return their poster, they'll earn a prize and participate in a fun art project.
Bring your children to the library on Friday, February 5, to begin the year-long children's challenge.