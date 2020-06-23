Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bear Lake County Library has planned an outdoor summer reading program for children in July. It’s called StoryWalk and was created by Anne Ferguson in Montpelier, Vermont. Children’s books will be placed on signs along a designated walking path in Montpelier, Idaho. The first StoryWalk will feature There’s a Dragon in Your Book, by Tom Fletcher. It will take place Tuesday, July 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the AJ Winters Elementary School back playground. Parents and children are welcome to come and go during that time. There will be a craft to take home and small prizes, too. The second StoryWalk will take place Tuesday, July 14, at Wells C. Stock City Park. The third StoryWalk will take place on Tuesday, July 21, at various downtown businesses beginning at Dan’s Drive-in. The fourth StoryWalk will take place Thursday, July 30, at Wells C. Stock City Park. Each StoryWalk will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mark your calendars! It’s going to be lots of fun! Call the library if you have questions: 208-847-1664
