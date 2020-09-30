The Bear Lake County Library is planning a different event for families this year. Our summer storywalk activities were so successful, we’ve decided to have an outdoor Halloween Storywalk.
It will take place on Saturday, October 17th from 11:00-2:00 in front of the old City Hall in Montpelier. Families will walk from signboard to signboard, reading a fun Halloween book.
There will be activities and treats, take-home crafts, and a free book of choice for each child. Costumes are optional, but always fun.
Be sure to mark your calendar for October 17th.