This time of year, as students head back to school, my mind often turns to football. I loved sports, but due to the amount of work on the farm, my father had a rule that we could only be in one sport each year. My brothers and I traded turns being in sports and doing the chores. But since I was one of the youngest in the family, during my sophomore year I had no one to do the chores while I was in wrestling. That meant I had to do the chores anyway. When one of the coaches asked me to come out for football my junior year, my father decided he'd let me as long as I kept good grades and still did the chores.
"But there is one problem," he said. "We might not always have anything available for you to drive for the practices. Your brother has first option to use the old car for college."
The car issue wouldn't be too much of a problem once school started and practice was after school. But football practice started weeks ahead of the first day of class. I talked to my brother about letting me use the car, but he wasn't keen on the idea, even when he wasn't using it. I considered driving the hay truck or a tractor the four miles to town, but I was sure my teammates would tease me. Then one evening, after hauling hay all day, I rode my bicycle to the usual swimming hole to meet my friends, and I realized I did have transportation if I wanted it.
When the first day of football practice came, I left early and rode my bike. Practice the first weeks was called the inferno. I had not experienced it before. And when practice was over, even though I was in better shape than most of my teammates, I could still hardly drag myself to the locker room. The thought of riding my bike the four miles home about killed me. When my teammates saw my transportation, they laughed and wished me luck as they climbed into their cars.
By the time I got home, my mind was reeling with the feeling of unfairness that I didn't have a car to drive. But when I raised the issue with my father, he simply said, "If you truly want to be good in sports, having to bike to and from practice will just make you that much better."
The next day, I could hardly get out of bed, but my muscles eventually loosened up. By the time I rode to practice, I felt better. But by the time practice was over, I was even more tired than I had been the previous day. This went on for a few days, and I even considered dropping out of football. Then things began to change. I found the soreness easing up, and riding home was getting easier. I started pushing myself harder on the ride home and soon was riding it in around fifteen minutes, about a fourth of what it took the first night after practice when I had to stop and rest. I also found I was recovering faster.
In practice, I wasn't the best player, but the longer the practices went, the more I dominated in my area. I had been forced by my wrestling coach to run an extra couple of miles after everyone else quit, and I experienced the advantage that gave me. Now, this bike riding had forced me to do something similar for football.
When the first game came, I played offense the whole game. And toward the end of the game, as everyone was getting tired, the coach also put me in to play defense. By the third game, I played offense the whole game, and I played defense most of the game. The coach then added me to special teams, and from then on I was seldom off of the field during the rest of the season.
One day, after a tough fought game, Coach pulled me aside. "Howard, I want to know something. I want to know how you can keep going at the pace you do?"
I smiled as I replied. "I've learned that doing just a little more, after everyone else is done, especially when you think you have nothing left, pays big dividends."
That was when I really realized how grateful I was that I didn't have a car to drive to practice like everyone else.
Article from 5 years back as a second choice.
Army Intelligence
by
Daris Howard
It was the time of the Korean War, and Carl knew that if he didn’t sign up for the military, he would be drafted. If he signed up, he would have two advantages. First, he would have a say in what branch of the military he went in to, and second, he could become an officer. He chose the army.
Of course, he had to go through basic training. There he began to wonder about the phrase “army intelligence.” It seemed to him like those two words were contradictory, given the feeling that it was him they were trying to kill. But finally, basic was over, and he was stationed in Maryland near where a lot of the army brass lived.
A friend of Carl’s told him of an opening leading the army band. Carl was a talented musician. In high school he played in almost every kind of band there was: dance bands, blues bands, and jazz bands. But even beyond his musical talent, he was a born showman. The job was perfect for him, and after auditions, those in charge agreed.
His band mostly performed as the background music at parties for the army brass. The band would play quietly while people visited, ate dinner, or whatever. But one day his commanding officer came to him.
“Lieutenant Atwater, I am assigning you to play at a party for which I am responsible. Many army generals and their wives will be there, along with senators, members of Congress, and others. Basically, anyone who is anyone having anything to do with the army will come, and everything has to be perfect. Your band has to play to perfection.”
“Yes, Sir,” Carl said. “I understand.”
“Not only that,” the commanding officer said, “it will be a long party, and I don’t want you repeating music. You must have a full repertoire. Do a good job, and there could possibly be an advancement coming your way.”
Carl was excited. “Yes, Sir!”
The night of the party went along as usual. There were a few long, boring speeches, the regular dinner, and, of course, a bit too much alcohol. The party was really dragging when Carl’s commanding officer’s voice came over the intercom.
“Lieutenant Atwater, please meet me at the oak tree.”
Carl obeyed. His commanding officer was pacing there when he arrived. “Lieutenant,” he said, “play some livelier music. The party is dying.”
Carl went back to his band, and they started playing what lively music they had. Briefly, the party picked up, but because the band mostly played quiet dinner parties, they had soon played most of the upbeat songs they knew. Since he had orders not to repeat anything, they were forced to go back to slower music. Once more, the party began to drag.
Again his commander’s voice came over the intercom. “Lieutenant Atwater, please meet me at the oak tree.”
Again he obeyed. When his commanding officer asked about the music, Carl explained that they had played all of the upbeat songs in their repertoire except for one.
“Then play it,” his commander said.
“But Sir, it’s . . .”
His commander didn’t even let him finish. “I don’t care if it’s the North Korean national anthem. Play it before everyone falls asleep.”
Carl, who was a bit of a prankster anyway, went back and did as he was told. His band played something that would hit the army officers even more than the North Korean national anthem, and it was far more recognizable. They played “Anchors Away,” the Navy theme song. He had to admit that all of the army officers did suddenly come to life. He had barely finished when the speaker boomed out just as he had expected.
“Lieutenant Atwater, meet me at the oak tree.”
He never did get the advancement.