This time of year, when wrestling season is ending, I often think back to my days of competition. On our team, our coach’s philosophy was that losing wasn’t an option. This came across strongly one Monday.
We had just come home the night before from a road trip that had taken the whole week. We had swung up through Montana, wrestling at the most prominent universities. We ended with a tough two-day tournament in Wyoming. Despite the number of matches and the quality of the opponents, Coach said the same thing he always said after competition.
“Now, don’t forget that those of you who lost any match this last week owe me a mile of running up and down the stadium stairs.”
“Does that include Howard?” Larry asked. “It doesn’t seem fair to include him.”
“Yeah,” Jack added. “His opponents were a little over the top, and he still won all but one of his matches.”
Larry was our heavyweight, and Jack was our 170-pound wrestler. They were the two I worked out with during practice and were my best friends on the wrestling team. We had all three faced tough opponents, but Larry and Jack were former national champions and top in their class. They were also older and more experienced than I was.
They were right in that I had drawn some tough competition. Of our three matches against other universities, two of my three opponents had placed at nationals the year before. I had won both of those matches, though they were tough fights to the end. But my last opponent at the Wyoming tournament had been the national champion in my weight class.
Luckily, with the week’s wins, I was rated second at the tournament in my weight. So, they put me in the opposite side of the bracket from the national champion. That meant I wouldn’t face him until the end if I could keep winning. It also meant my side of the bracket was the tougher side.
I had some tough matches that I pulled out at the very end. One thing I prided myself on was being in good shape and having the stamina to push my opponents hard in the second and third rounds. I had been behind at the end of the first round in some matches but came back to wear out my opponents and pull out wins.
When we got to the championship round on Saturday night, only four from our team were vying for the tournament title in our weights: Jack, Larry, our 110-pound wrestler, and me. Our 110-pound wrestler lost. I was next up from our team and had a tough-fought match. I was down by six after the first round, but I pulled up even by the end of the second. The lead seesawed back and forth between us in the last round, but he pulled out a win with an escape in the last few seconds.
Jack and Larry won, giving our team second in the tournament. Even though that was outstanding for our small college, Coach made it clear that he was not satisfied.
“Howard, if you would have won, we would have barely had enough points for a first place.”
So now it was Monday after practice, and Jack and Larry felt it was unfair to expect me to run the extra mile because of my loss.
“Oh, whine, whine, whine,” Coach replied to their entreaties on my behalf. “You’d think this was a vineyard with that much whine.”
“It’s okay, guys,” I replied. “It will just make me that much stronger.”
“Good attitude, Howard,” Coach said. Then, pointing at a poster on the wall, he said, “Don’t forget my core philosophy.”
Coach had lots of what he called “motivational” posters in the wrestling room. Some of them I consider as doubtful in that capacity. But as I headed out to run my mile, I glanced up at the one he mentioned. I shook my head and sighed a bit as I read it.
It said, “Second place is nothing but a first-place loser.”