Rihanna loved to cook, and everyone loved her namesake dishes, especially when she made Italian cuisine. Her spices were strong, and the flavor was powerful. Her husband, Steven, always praised her creations. His mother did, too, saying that Rihanna's Italian cooking was the best in the world. That is something a mother-in-law might be reticent to admit.
But Rihanna had one weakness. She liked to smoke. Liked to smoke is probably not the correct phrase. She was a chain smoker, and though she had tried to break the habit many times, she had not prevailed.
Steven worried about Rihanna's health. Even though she was only in her early forties, she had developed a constant cough that was getting worse. He insisted she go to the doctor and have it checked. The doctor's diagnosis wasn't a surprise. The smoking was causing Rihanna health problems, and she needed to quit.
With encouragement from family and friends, Rihanna quit. She had gone without a cigarette for more than a month when she realized something: smoking had affected her sense of taste. Rihanna had never really followed a recipe, just making everything to taste. But smoking had apparently dulled some of her senses. Now that she wasn't smoking, she was more sensitive to different flavors. She started reducing both the types and amounts of the spices she was putting in her well-known dishes.
Suddenly, no one was raving about her cooking anymore. The final straw came the day her young son told her that something she made was bland. She had never heard of smoking dulling the sense of taste. Maybe it was genetic and was just her. But when she visited with Steven, though he tried to save her feelings, he eventually admitted that her cooking didn't taste the same as it used to.
The next day, when Steven came home, he was shocked to see Rihanna smoking. "I thought you had quit," he said.
Rihanna nodded. "I had. But I want to get my taste back to where it was. Then I will make my favorite dishes the way everyone loves them. But this time, when I get to that point, I will write it all down. Then I can give up smoking and continue to cook the way I did before."
Steven was concerned that this would backfire and get herself hooked again. But there was no way she would change her mind, so he supported her in the decision. And when she started making all her hallmark dishes the way she did before, she carefully measured every ingredient she put in them. Once she had sure, tried-and-true recipes, written and tested, she put away the cigarettes.
Rihanna was true to her word. She never smoked again. She had powerful motivation not to. First, she wanted to make sure she was around to be a mother to her young son. And second, she loved to cook, and she now realized smoking was affecting her sense of taste. Though she knew she might not have made the wonderful dishes she had if she hadn't smoked, she wanted to taste them the way others tasted them.
As her tastebuds returned to their nonsmoking condition, everything she made tasted too spicy, even though everyone else seemed to like it. So, she started by making herself a separate portion more in line with her new flavor desires. But she always tried what the others ate. Over time, she grew to like what the others ate more and more. Soon, she only ate what everyone else ate and enjoyed it just like they did.
After a year of her hard work, giving up smoking and working to make and like the food everyone else did, Steven took her in his arms and told her he was grateful that she was willing to work at giving up smoking. He said he wanted her to be with him for a long time. He then presented her with a new plaque for her kitchen.
It said, "If you think the cookin' is smokin' hot, you should meet the cook."