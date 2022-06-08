Like is a word
and means nothing unless,
I give it meaning
through the things I express.
I say, “I like you.”
But what does it mean?
People like horses,
and a king likes a queen.
Flyers like airplanes,
and cats like dogs;
Young girls like flowers,
and farmers like hogs.
Boyfriends like girlfriends,
but this is not all.
God likes the creatures--
the short and the tall.
So I say, “I like you.”
“I like you a lot!”
But I don’t like you
like I like my dog Spot!
So what is this “like”
that I’m talking about?
Has it a meaning,
or is its meaning in doubt?
It’s a like in a different way,
made from your feelings and what you convey.
For kind acts in thought and deed,
For kind words in times of need.
This comes more close,
but does not cover it still;
For words slow express
the things that I feel.
And though mere words
cannot think, nor do,
They have a great meaning
when I say,
“I like you.”
The author, pictured on the front page of this issue, penned “Like” in 1976.
