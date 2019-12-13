Traveling the world for Christmas isn’t feasible. However, experiencing the Christmas spirit from around the world is possible, and closer than one might think.
The late Charlotte Freeman collected nativities from around the world; wether by her own travels or by placing special orders. Charlotte and her husband Norman purchased a small, historic Catholic church in Cokeville, Wyoming in 2016; with the intent to display Charlotte's collection. The Freemans prepared the church by doing several updates but also kept the historical parts of the church intact, like the stained glass windows.
In the fall of 2017 Mrs. Freeman and several friends started to organize nearly 300 nativities in what would become “The Little Church of Nativities”.
Her excitement to share never halted, despite medical set backs during the setup process. There were times she tried to express her vision of how each nativity was to be placed but other times she ended up having to work short days.
Boxes started piling up. The friends helping wondered how they would ever keep them organized. Mrs. Freeman told them the boxes could be thrown away because the nativities were going to stay up year-round. Months of preparation allowed for the display to be open to the public on December 1, 2017. Mrs. Freeman welcomed visitors and shared stories of how she acquired nativities through the end of 2017 and into the first part of 2018.
In a letter to a family friend in 2017 Mrs. Freeman wrote, “I share this collection to let people know; I believe Christ is who He says He is. It’s a beautiful way to demonstrate your faith.”
In October of 2018 Mrs. Freeman passed away from complications of a massive stroke. The future of “The Little Church of Nativities” was soon in question among friends, family and community members. Friends and volunteers joined together to make it possible to keep the display open.
This year, again with the help of family, friends and Mr. Freeman, “The Little Church of Nativities” will be open. Hours can be found on “The Little Church of Nativities” Facebook page or by calling Mr. Freeman at (702) 497-9300. Times will vary according to volunteer schedules.
Tours and special group arrangements can also be made by contacting Mr. Freeman; please leave a message if voicemail is reached.