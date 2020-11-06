Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 97 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This
brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 6,177. Out of the 6,177 cases, 5,294 have recovered from
COVID-19. See county case counts below:
Bannock County 22 New Confirmed, 30 Probable. Bear Lake County 4 New Confirmed, . Bingham County 3 New Confirmed, 17 New Probable. Butte 1 New Confirmed. Caribou 3 New Confirmed, 6 Probable. Caribou had 3 New Confirmed 6 Probable. Franklin 6 New Confirmed, 4 New Probable. Onieda had no new cases. and Power County had 1 Probable.
This bring the total reported cases for Bear Lake County to 79 confirmed and 3 probable cases for a total of 82 cases. Sixteen active cases and 66 recoved. of those cases 5 have been hospitalized and 1 died.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following
prevention methods.
• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
• Practice social distancing (6ft).
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Avoid people who are sick.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water
for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are
not available, use an alcohol-based hand
sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or
your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
with unwashed hands.
• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and
objects that may be contaminated with
germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your
healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling
208-234-5875. SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to
4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875. For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel
coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel
coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.