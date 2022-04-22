On April 18th and 19th the Bear Lake Farm Bureau went into the three elementary schools in the valley to teach third and fourth grade children the importance of agriculture.
The Idaho Farm Bureau has a MAC trailer. MAC stands for Moving Agriculture to the Classroom. This trailer is one of three trailers equipped to travel throughout the state to educate students about where food comes from and the importance of water sheds. The activity consists of 4 stations that students rotate through.
At the beef station, students learn about taking care of calves, the importance of cattle on the range to mitigate fires, the feedlot and harvesting process, and the valuable biproducts from beef.
The dairy station focuses on milk production, the process of milking, and the many ways milk enters the supply chain. At this station, students were given a small cup of heavy cream that they were able to shake into butter. They also “milked” a mock milk cow to get hands on experience regarding the reality of the milking process.
The wheat station is centered around planting, watering, and harvesting wheat. After a brief lesson on wheat production, students grind wheat by hand to make flour and were served pancakes that they put their homemade butter on.
The final station teaches the basics concerning water sheds. A small interactive module illustrates the importance of capturing spring run-off from the mountains with dams and reservoirs to store water for both flood mitigation and late season irrigation.
Among those volunteers that taught and assisted with these stations were the county president Albert Johnson, board members Sage Weston and Azdyn Bartschi, and volunteers Merri Johnson, Vicki Clark, Kai Messick, Brittany Miller, Trevor Keetch, and, District 1 Farm Bureau Regional Manager, Ott Clark.
The Bear Lake Farm Bureau is optimistic about the enthusiasm and interest that the children displayed during the activities. They also thank the schools and staff for generously opening the doors and blocking out the time to interact with the students.