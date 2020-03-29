The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced significant updates to missionaries in a letter released Friday, Mar. 20. Those adjustments included sending home missionaries to their home nations to continue their service “based on world condition due to Coronavirus.”
Since then, missionaries have been systematically sent home, “based on the urgency of travel restrictions, the level of the Coronavirus concern where they are located, and other considerations.”
“Returning missionaries go through a 14-day period of isolation and then may be assigned to serve within their home country, if conditions warrant it.”
In the three Stakes we have in Bear Lake, there have been a number of missionaries sent home from places such as the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, and Mexico, among others.
One of those missionaries who has been sent home is Elder Devan Moody of Cokeville. Elder Moody was serving in the Dominican Republic Santiago Mission, had just hit his seven-month mark, and was enjoying his fourth companion and his second area, Naverrete. At the time he left, there were no cases of the Coronavirus in his particular town, but there were several cases in the country and in the Santiago mission itself.
Before he and the other missionaries in his mission were sent home, they were “stuck” in quarantine at home and were not allowed to proselyte. Elder Moody says they studied, hung out, cooked meals, were “bored” a lot, and generally just waited for more information to come from their leaders. He said, “As missionaries we are protected and we just waited for instruction. We were not expecting to get sick.” At that point, they knew that several missionaries had health issues or 60 days or less left in the mission and were going to be sent home. But missionaries without health issues or more than 60 days left were just waiting and told to watch their health.
When they were notified that they would be going home, they received a phone call from their district leader. Elder Moody says that honestly, he had a “bunch” of emotions at that point. He didn’t want to leave; he wanted to stay and finish his mission. He also had emotions such as wanting to go home and see his family and be with them. He was also excited to be leaving because sitting in the house not doing anything was not great. He just looked forward to going home and being with his family for a while.
When asked how the process worked, he said they started sending buses to the towns, and missionaries were taken to the mission home in Santiago. From there, they all met up to make sure everyone was accounted for and had their luggage. They were given their itineraries and flight tickets, and they got on three big buses and went to the capital, which is Santo Domingo. From there, they had their luggage checked at the airport, went through security and immigration policies, and got on their flights back to the states. This was Elder Moody’s fourth time flying, so it wasn’t too big a deal for him, but he said it was “pretty crazy because all the planes were full of missionaries.” From the main connecting flight, they all split up and went to their different states.
On the plane when the missionaries were all together, Elder Moody says they would talk. Some were excited, some had just gotten to their missions and hadn’t been there long, and some would be finishing their missions early. He said, “Most of them still just felt it’s God’s plan and you put your trust in Him. There were ones that didn’t like what was happening, but you’re being told this is what you have to do, so just do it.”
At home, families were told that only two people could meet a returning missionary at this time. So, Elder Moody’s mom and dad met him at the Salt Lake Airport. He said that for the most part they were excited to see him, but he could tell they were “bummed out” he had to leave and be in quarantine for 14 days. They drove straight home to Cokeville in a blizzard.
He says it’s been awesome at home. The missionaries are not “released” when they are sent home; they are still representatives of Jesus Christ. They have to “keep in line,” as Elder Moody says. His dad is his companion now, and they study every day and watch Book of Mormon videos. They are trying to keep a missionary schedule in the home, keep calm, and keep the right spirit.
Elder Moody knows that he will be assigned a new mission somewhere in the United States at the end of the 14-day quarantine, unless something changes. He says, “There is always a chance it may clear up really quick and I can be sent back to my original mission. I just have to trust in the Lord and He will make things happen.”
Elder Moody added one other thought – “One thing I was feeling towards the end is talking with a couple of people and they were worrying if this is the Second Coming and the end of the world. There is nothing to be afraid about. We know that from the Gospel this is the Last Dispensation and it won’t end in apostasy. We have a lot to look forward to. If it doesn’t end in apostasy it will end in the Coming of Christ. But this is an eye-opener for people and the Coming of Christ is close, and they need to keep preparing themselves and keep doing good themselves and things will be alright.”
We wish Elder Moody well and hope that he will be able to finish his mission. Like him, we hope that the situation we find the world in today ends rapidly and we can get back to our normal way of life. Thank you, Elder Moody, for helping us understand what the missionaries are experiencing at this time.