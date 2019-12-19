MONTPELIER, IDAHO; December 18, 2019 — More than fifty students from A J Winters Elementary School rang in the holidays at Zions Bank, joining teachers, parents, and bank employees in the branch’s lobby for the annual “Lights On” ceremony.
Third-grade students from A J Winters Elementary School hung their handmade ornaments on the Christmas tree inside Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Valley branch at 902 Washington St. The children also performed holiday carols and received a cash donation for their school. The decorated tree will be on display in the bank’s lobby through the holidays.
“We love celebrating the holidays with the children through this cherished tradition,” said Steve Allred, vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Valley branch. “The students always create unique decorations for the community to enjoy.”
Dozens of Idaho and Utah elementary schools are participating in the “Lights On” tree-trimming tradition this year by making colorful decorations for Christmas trees in Zions Bank branch lobbies. In addition, a number of Zions Bank branches have invited students from special-needs classes and Title 1 schools to decorate the trees in their lobbies. Zions Bank has been inviting students to participate in this annual holiday event for 49 years.