On Friday, June 4, one of Bear Lake’s local Veterans, Richard Wright, was presented with a Quilt of Valor at the Community Center in Montpelier.
Sheryl Bomsta, a member of the Bear River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented Richard Wright with a beautiful quilt she had made and explained that the quilt was being presented to him by the Quilts of Valor Foundation whose mission is to honor service members and Veterans, who have been touched by war, with Quilts of Valor.
He was also given a beautiful plaque, and a wonderful picture was taken of Richard, his wife and children, his father, and Mayor Jared Sharp.
Sheryl also spoke to him about the meaning of the Quilt of Valor. The Quilt is an expression of gratitude meant to thank and comfort him. It brings a three-part message from the hearts of the people of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which are:
1. The Foundation honors him for his service in the U.S. Army Special Forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.
2. Their quilters know that freedom is not free, and this quilt is meant to say “Thank You” for his sacrifice.
3. And finally, this quilt is meant to offer comfort to him, and to remind him that at all times, he is forever in all of their thoughts and hearts.
• The top of the quilt with its many colors, shapes, and fabrics, represents the communities and the many individuals they are.
• The batting, the filler, is the center of the quilt, its warmth. It represents their hope that this quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace, and healing to the individual who receives it.
• The backing is the strength that supports the other layers. It represents the strength of the recipient, the support of his or her family, our communities, and our nation.
• Each stitch that holds the layers together represents love, gratitude, and sometimes, the tears of the maker.
Richard was in the Special Forces in Iraq from October of 1994 to September of 2015. He was a Green Beret in the Special Forces and served eight tours of duty. His first appointments were in Afghanistan where he helped people medically serving over 200 people a day. After that, he was out at night tracking known terrorists. Toward the end of his service he was on personal detail for President Obama and Vice-President Biden.
Richard seemed proud and excited to receive this honor as the people at the Senior Center clapped loudly, watching him being presented his Quilt of Valor. His family beamed with pride as the quilt was wrapped around his shoulders as a symbol of the Foundation’s love, warmth, and gratitude for his service.
Those of us here at The News-Examiner also want to express and extend our gratitude to Richard for his years of service. We know how important it is to honor and respect those who fight for the freedoms we have and for freedoms in other nations as well.