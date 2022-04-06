For several years, Linda Walker and Pat Burdick have been crocheting beanie hats for children in Uintah and Bear Lake School Districts, the Cancer Society, Women’s Shelters, Homeless Shelters, Victims Assistance Groups, Children’s Justice Center, Deseret Industries Christmas Drive, Toys for Tots, Senior Centers, local hospitals, and more in Pocatello and Montpelier, Idaho; Vernal, Utah; and Afton and Kemmerer, Wyoming. Hats were sent to Uganda with various medical teams headed by Dr. Crane, who worked through the Child 2 Youth Foundation. Marden and Jessie Phelps took hats to the Gebra Memorial School in Arusha, Tanzania. As of 2021, they have made 1495 hats.
This year due to overwhelming requests, they have recruited Beth McMurray, Carole Feinauer, Jan Kearl, Sandra Passey, Char Shepherd, Shannon Bunderson, and Judy J. Hymas to keep the supply going. On March 19, 2022, two hundred and ten hats were sent to Poland for the refugees from Ukraine. Kathy Henrie delivered them to the Lifting Hands International organization. It can be accessed at www.liftinghandsinternational.org.
They are grateful to all those who have crocheted hats and donated yarn toward this endeavor. The Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store has donated the majority of the yarn. Anyone who may have yarn to donate, please call 435-219-9900 and leave a message. Otherwise, the phone number may not be recognized.