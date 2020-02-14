Lois Minnig Peterson, 88, passed away on February 4, 2020, at Bear Lake Skilled Nursing Home.
Lois was born October 3, 1931, in Nounan, Idaho to parents Fred Minnig and Mary Bischoff Minnig. She was the oldest of the children and had three brothers. All are deceased. Growing up she was known as the Nounan babysitter. She loved kids. She married Dean Peterson on April 29, 1958, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were blessed with three girls; Linda Wilson of Lakewood, CO., Rose Ortega of Aurora CO., and Norma Peterson of Montpelier, Idaho.
She is survived by her children, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the Bloomington Ward chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints. A viewing was held prior to the services. Burial was in the Bloomington Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Schwab-Matthews Mortuary.