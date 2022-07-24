Mark Nye

State Sen. Mark Nye

 Courtesy of Eva Nye

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

POCATELLO — State Sen. Mark Nye, a longtime Idaho lawmaker from Pocatello, died July 16.

Nye, a Democrat and well-known local attorney, died of an extended illness at Portneuf Medical Center. He was 76.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you