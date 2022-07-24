POCATELLO — State Sen. Mark Nye, a longtime Idaho lawmaker from Pocatello, died July 16.
Nye, a Democrat and well-known local attorney, died of an extended illness at Portneuf Medical Center. He was 76.
“Mark was a loyal friend. He was very dedicated to his profession, his family and his friends,” said his wife, Eva Nye. “Because we lived in Pocatello for so long, he had friends that he still connected with from as early as first grade. He valued those friendships and it was very meaningful for him to continue having friends for that long. He was the captain of our ship and it will be hard to maneuver life without him. …”
Though Nye was born in New York City, he claimed the status of being a Pocatello native because of the many decades he lived in the Gate City.
After graduating from Pocatello High School and serving as student body president in 1963, Nye hopped on a train and left for Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he attended Harvard College on a scholarship. He graduated from there in 1967.
He earned a law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law in 1974 and returned to Pocatello, joining the staff at Racine, Huntley & Olson. He was soon named a partner in the firm, which later became Racine, Olsen, Nye and Budge and is now known as Racine Olson.
Nye would serve on the Board of Governors of the American Bar Association and was also the past president of the Idaho State Bar. He was president of the 6th District Bar in 1982 and served as president of the Idaho Association of Defense Council in 1983. He was a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, and was a member of the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association since 1980.
After a successful 40-year legal career, Nye served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2014 to 2016 before moving over to the District 29 state Senate seat. He was in the process of finishing his third and final term as a senator at the time of his death.
Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, says Nye's passing has been difficult to process. Nye served as a mentor for Ruchti, who is vying to replace him in the Senate after Nye announced he would not seek re-election earlier this year.
“Mark was an essential part of this community for so many years,” Ruchti said. “Mark was a respected attorney, a huge supporter of Idaho State University and loved by the community. I think the thing I most respected about Mark was that he was kind to people. From the janitor to the CEO, he treated people with respect. Mark will be missed. The community won’t be the same without him.”
Although Nye was a longtime supporter of progressive issues in Idaho, he was known for befriending some of his Republican counterparts at the Idaho Capitol.
“I admired Mark for what he believed in and his ability to advocate for our area and for ISU," said Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom. "I grew to really appreciate Mark. … I was really sad to see him pass. I was hoping he would have some time to enjoy his retirement. … He will certainly be missed.”
A celebration of life for Nye will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Idaho State University Stephens Performing Arts Center. It was Nye's wish that gifts in his memory be made to the ROAR Scholarship Fund at the ISU Foundation. Gifts may be made online at isu.edu/give or by mail to: ISU Foundation, MS 8050, Pocatello, ID 83209-8050.