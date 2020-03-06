BOISE, IDAHO — March 5, 2020 — With income tax returns due in less than six weeks, the Idaho State Tax Commission is reminding people that its Boise headquarters is in a new location. The address is 11321 W. Chinden Blvd., Bldg. 2 – on the former HP campus.
The Tax Commission moved last summer after being in its previous location for almost 27 years.
“We’re hearing daily about taxpayers who go to our old office site only to learn that we’ve moved to the other side of town,” Tax Commission Chairman Tom Harris said. “Before you visit us, check our website to get our current address and office hours.”
Taxpayers also can use the website at tax.idaho.gov to get tax forms, make payments, and find resources to help them prepare and file their returns. In addition, help is available over the phone at (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.