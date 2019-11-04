Louis ”Lou” Allen Hillier, 78, passed away November 1, 2019 in Montpelier, Idaho surrounded by family. Lou was born on July 20, 1941, in Montpelier, Idaho to Louis and Elsie Hillier. He grew up in Geneva and moved to Ogden to attend Weber College where he met his sweetheart Carolyn Grimes They were married in Geneva, Idaho on February 3, 1961, and later sealed in the Logan temple on March 10, 1966. They settled in Geneva, Idaho where they raised their family.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served with his sweetheart in nursery and primary for many years. Traveling to visit his grandkids and great-grandkids was a great joy for Lou. Lou enjoyed working with his hands creating beautiful works of art out of wood.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Hillier, five children, Gary Hillier, Kalene (Lance) Fitzsimmons, Tom (Monica) Hillier, Daniel (Tamra) Hillier, Laeth (Naomi) Hillier, 19 grandkids, 16 great-grandkids, and siblings Jim Hillier, Annette Hansen, Judy Sparks, Gloria Parrish, Bernice Homer, and Diane Hillier. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Lareena Saxton, Irena Millier, and Tommy J Hillier.
Funeral Services were held at the Geneva LDS Church on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior to the services from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m.
Interment was in the Geneva Cemetery.