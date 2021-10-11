I am asking for your vote for Mayor on November 2. I want to Focus on the future of our City. We can only hope for growth as if we don't go ahead; we fall behind. We need to learn from the past but plan for the future. Growth needs to happen but also needs to be controlled with the necessary infrastructure in place.
I cared about the safety and the quality of life in our community for 16 years. I continue to care about the City and the citizens. We need fair enforcement of the ordinances we have and ensure we have what we need. We all need to take part in making our community the best it can be.
Vote for me, and we can work together to make Montpelier the quality community we all know it can become again. If we are not part of the solution, we become part of the problem. I don't believe in blaming it on the other guy. Let's all stand up and take responsibility for what is our part.
Advertisement
Montpelier has made good progress in the last eight years to be a financially responsible community. We need to consider what is best for the most and try to have something for everyone. I will try to keep our community something to be proud of while planning for the future.
Once again, I am asking for your vote for Mayor on November 2. If you have questions or concerns, I want to hear from you.
Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.