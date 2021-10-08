Bear Lake Memorial Hospital and its ancillary services are dedicated to ensuring exceptional care to the area’s citizens and visitors, and our vision is to be the most caring healthcare provider on earth.
During the past 18 months our physicians, nurses, aides, and entire staff have consistently gone above and beyond to respond to the needs of patients and residents. We currently find ourselves in an increasingly distressing situation and we need everyone’s support.
Advertisement
Regionally and nationally hospitals are at capacity, with some hospitals in Idaho operating under crisis standards of care. Our local hospital is no exception. Due in large part to COVID-19 cases, we have struggled recently to meet an unsustainable demand for patient beds and resources.
Additionally, it is very difficult to find a facility that has the capacity to accept any patients that need to be transferred to a higher level of care. Our commitment to our communities’ health will never change, but we want to bring to light the significant challenges we are facing.
Story continues below video
We urge everyone to be safe and to take precautions to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19.
Statistics continue to show that individuals who are not vaccinated are at significantly greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up to 29 times greater according to a recent study by Griffin, Haddix, Danza, et al). Please consider getting vaccinated to protect yourself and your loved ones and to support the efforts of our devoted, remarkable caregivers. Vaccinations are available locally at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, at local pharmacies, and through Public Health.
Sincerely,
Bear Lake Memorial Administration, Board of Trustees, and Medical Staff
Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.