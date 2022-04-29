Dear Bear Lake Valley,
For the past year, my family and I have had the incredible opportunity to be part of this community. It has been a memorable chapter in our lives. We have been blessed in ways we never imagined. Unfortunately, the time has come for us to turn the page and begin a new chapter. Before we do, I wanted to express my gratitude to the many community members who have left an indelible mark on my family.
First, I would like to say thank you to the extraordinary employees of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. My husband, Hal, constantly mentions your hard work, selflessness, compassion, and patience. He is a better doctor because of you. I am immensely grateful to his office staff for always being positive and working tirelessly to help the clinic flourish. Even though you were understaffed and overworked, you always put patient care first. And to one employee, in particular, Carson Price, thank you for helping Hal make the clinic a better, safer place for his staff and patients. This meant so much to him.
Thank you to the outstanding educators at Bear Lake High School and Bear Lake Middle School and the committed staff. Your unwavering service and dedication to education have helped my kids thrive. I would like to thank Mr. Wells for being a dedicated mentor and allowing overbearing mamas with treats and goodies to repeatedly crash your classroom.
Thank you to the committed volunteers of the Bear Lake Middle School PTO. I will never forget your friendship and support. And to all those who haven't considered joining PTO, please do. We need you. PTO supports education, teachers, and administration. It is rewarding and fun with a little bit of chaos.
Thank you to Jensen Lumber for teaching my son the value of physical labor, day in and day out, and showing him an example of good leadership. Thank you to Broulim's for employing a teenager as he learned the importance of prioritizing education all while trying to balance the demands of work and life. Thank you to Heart O' Rose Dairy for giving a 13-year-old boy the best job he could ever dream of.
Shawn Lloyd and Keith Wuthrich, thank you for being exceptional coaches and letting my daughter be a part of the team. You taught those 6th-grade girls more than basketball. You taught them teamwork, sportsmanship, and perseverance.
Thank you to our benevolent Bennington family. You are among our greatest blessings. Your kindness and love will linger in our hearts permanently. You welcomed us on the first day we arrived and have never left our side.
Lastly, thank you to everyone who has sought to keep us here. The outpouring of support you have shown us has been overwhelming. Unfortunately, the hospital leadership does not feel like Hal is a good fit for the hospital and has refused to work things out with him. He has reached out to the hospital board and the county commissioner chairman to try and see if there was anything that could be done. They, too, have declined to help, stating there was nothing they could do.
As distressing as this experience has been, we will always look back on our time in Bear Lake with fondness because of the great people here. Thank you for making this a special place for our family.